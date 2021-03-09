Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of BCLS Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BCLS Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,281,000.

BLSA stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

