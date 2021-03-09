Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Has $15.72 Million Stock Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 79,188 shares during the period. Sage Therapeutics comprises about 7.2% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $15,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $98.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

