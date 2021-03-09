Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,239,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000. VistaGen Therapeutics comprises approximately 2.0% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.52. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.25.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN).

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.