Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) alerts:

Shares of AML stock traded up GBX 68.50 ($0.89) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,989.50 ($25.99). 1,050,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,184. The stock has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.72. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,722 ($74.76). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,006.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 845.92.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,970 ($25.74) per share, with a total value of £98,500 ($128,690.88). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 1,240,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £620,392 ($810,546.12).

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.