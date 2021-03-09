Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Associated Banc-Corp’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Decent demand for loans and efforts to focus on fee income are likely to continue aiding the company's financials in the near term. Moreover, its business restructuring plans, efforts to improve operating efficiency and a solid balance sheet position are expected to support financials in the quarters ahead. Additionally, the bank's robust capital deployments reflect strong liquidity position and will enhance shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates will likely continue to put pressure on the company's margins, in turn, hurting revenues to some extent. Further, mounting operating expenses along with high debt levels and the company’s loan exposure to sectors that are hit hardest by the economic slowdown remain major concerns.”

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASB. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Associated Banc stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 44,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,678. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,174.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,597 shares of company stock worth $2,917,326 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.