Artal Group S.A. Sells 70,000 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Artal Group S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $16,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,754 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,698,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,214,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,453 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,085. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

