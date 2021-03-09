Artal Group S.A. Sells 395,140 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Artal Group S.A. decreased its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,140 shares during the period. Scholar Rock makes up 2.2% of Artal Group S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned 6.24% of Scholar Rock worth $101,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 394,993 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $9,657,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $7,449,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $2,985,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,658,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $54.41. 2,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.59.

In related news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRRK. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.