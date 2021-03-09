Artal Group S.A. Raises Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Therapeutics accounts for about 0.9% of Artal Group S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $42,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 69,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPTX stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.01. 4,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,393. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.06.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

In other news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,228,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,335 shares of company stock worth $16,409,006. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

