Artal Group S.A. Makes New $2.86 Million Investment in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 180,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000. Artal Group S.A. owned about 0.43% of Chinook Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $26,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDNY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.24. 2,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,379. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

