Artal Group S.A. Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Artal Group S.A. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 562.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,637,000 after purchasing an additional 847,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after purchasing an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $217.90. 16,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.