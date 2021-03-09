Armor Investment Advisors LLC Takes $395,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $206.81 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $198.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

