Armor Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $4,929,658.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW opened at $65.18 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

