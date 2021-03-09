Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 12,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.26. 133,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,943,955. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

