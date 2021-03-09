Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $584,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 76.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,136. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLR opened at $130.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

