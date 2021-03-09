Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 1,665 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.11, for a total transaction of $454,728.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ANET opened at $267.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.38 and its 200-day moving average is $261.83.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.