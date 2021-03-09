Arionum (ARO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Arionum has a market cap of $86,453.06 and $30.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arionum has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,182.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,838.92 or 0.03393914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.86 or 0.00368863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.05 or 0.00993032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.06 or 0.00411671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.81 or 0.00346622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.65 or 0.00248518 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00022355 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

