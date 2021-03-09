Argent Trust Co Has $18.78 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after buying an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $6.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,287. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

