Argent Trust Co Has $14.54 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.1% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,334,649,000 after purchasing an additional 572,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229,413 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $119.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.