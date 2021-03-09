Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given New $35.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $42.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $129.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

