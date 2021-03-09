ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.25 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 120.23% from the stock’s current price.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

ARC Resources stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 47,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,867. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.71.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

