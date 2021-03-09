Apria (NYSE:APR) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.
Shares of Apria stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.01.
Apria Company Profile
There is no company description available for Apria Inc
