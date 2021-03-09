Apria (NYSE:APR) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of Apria stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

