Apria (NYSE:APR) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

Get Apria alerts:

APR stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. Apria has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $28.01.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Apria Company Profile

There is no company description available for Apria Inc

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.