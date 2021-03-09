Aperio Group LLC Sells 297 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 45.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 17.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth $837,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.81.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. Equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.23%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.