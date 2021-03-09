Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Insider Sells $711,960.00 in Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.00. 858,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,035. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,654,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,845,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $56,915,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

There is no company description available for Apartment Income REIT Corp.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.