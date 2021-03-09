Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $30,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX opened at $75.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.