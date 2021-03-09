Ankr (ANKR) Achieves Market Cap of $280.70 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Ankr has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $280.70 million and $151.12 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr coin can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00057952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $432.07 or 0.00797685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00026015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00062630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00029294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00040599 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

