Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $297,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $129.75 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.35.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

