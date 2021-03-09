Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $237,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,349,621. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,108.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,985.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,737.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

