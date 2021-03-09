Analyzing HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) & (ALIOF) (OTCMKTS:ALIOF)

(ALIOF) (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for (ALIOF) and HEXO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (ALIOF) 0 0 0 0 N/A HEXO 6 7 3 0 1.81

HEXO has a consensus price target of $1.95, indicating a potential downside of 71.26%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than (ALIOF).

Profitability

This table compares (ALIOF) and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (ALIOF) N/A N/A N/A HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35%

Volatility & Risk

(ALIOF) has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares (ALIOF) and HEXO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (ALIOF) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HEXO $60.46 million 13.69 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -7.05

(ALIOF) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO.

Summary

HEXO beats (ALIOF) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

(ALIOF) Company Profile

Actelion Ltd. develops, produces and markets pharmaceutical drugs. The firm engages in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biological, and diagnostic products. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Clozel, Martine Clozel, Walter Fischli, André J. Müller and Thomas Widmann on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

