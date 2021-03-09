Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR):

3/8/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $95.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $89.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

2/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $95.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $82.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Caesars Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

1/26/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $89.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Caesars Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $92.00.

1/13/2021 – Caesars Entertainment is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CZR traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.78. 2,338,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $98.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

