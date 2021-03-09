Analysts Set Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Price Target at $37.60

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

GCO opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Genesco has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $50.22.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Genesco by 170.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Genesco by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

