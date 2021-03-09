Analysts Set AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target at $27.83

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 14.4% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AVROBIO by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after purchasing an additional 647,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 139.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 401,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVRO opened at $11.32 on Friday. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $412.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

