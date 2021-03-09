Analysts Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $733.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report $733.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $747.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $723.70 million. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $594.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%.

TPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $22.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,139 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 107,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

