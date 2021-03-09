Analysts Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hershey.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $150.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $157.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.