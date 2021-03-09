Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.24 Million

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report sales of $43.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.44 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $208.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $249.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $356.85 million, with estimates ranging from $261.89 million to $495.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

GBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $39.77. 27,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,398. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.