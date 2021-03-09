Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will report sales of $43.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.44 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $208.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.30 million to $249.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $356.85 million, with estimates ranging from $261.89 million to $495.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

GBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $39.77. 27,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,398. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

