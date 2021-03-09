Analysts Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post $102.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.16 million to $102.80 million. fuboTV posted sales of $7.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,302.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $473.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.03 million to $480.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $733.45 million, with estimates ranging from $697.67 million to $773.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,787,000.

NYSE FUBO traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,545,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,085,594. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

