Analysts Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $16.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.