Analysts Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.85 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $16.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.