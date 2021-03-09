Analysts Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.25 Million

Brokerages predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will report sales of $169.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.00 million and the highest is $175.50 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $179.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $673.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $668.00 million to $679.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $795.75 million, with estimates ranging from $788.50 million to $803.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $33.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -415.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares in the company, valued at $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

