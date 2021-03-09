Analysts Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 167.58 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

