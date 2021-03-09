Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report $144.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.93 million to $146.95 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $249.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $716.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.28 million to $747.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $875.54 million, with estimates ranging from $800.49 million to $913.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%.

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 1,495,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $917.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

