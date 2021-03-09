Analysts Anticipate ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.04.

ON stock opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 40,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,868 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

