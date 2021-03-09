Analysts Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of ACRS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,524. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

