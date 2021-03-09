Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amryt Pharma plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. Amryt Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Sunday.

Shares of AMYT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.73 million and a P/E ratio of -16.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMYT. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $28,178,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $9,458,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,700,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

