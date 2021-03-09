AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Position Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118,120 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $28,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2,454.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after buying an additional 1,305,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in AMETEK by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after acquiring an additional 831,365 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,947,000 after acquiring an additional 375,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in AMETEK by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,167,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,400,000 after acquiring an additional 341,737 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.64. 1,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,288. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

