American Well Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 16th (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well’s (NYSE:AMWL) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 16th. American Well had issued 41,222,222 shares in its public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $741,999,996 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley raised American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.
Shares of AMWL stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.
American Well Company Profile
American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.
