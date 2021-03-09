American Well Co.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 16th (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well’s (NYSE:AMWL) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 16th. American Well had issued 41,222,222 shares in its public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $741,999,996 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Morgan Stanley raised American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Well from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $21.61 on Tuesday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96.

In related news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 222,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $5,868,887.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,010,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,714,307.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,052,252.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock worth $56,451,353.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in American Well during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

