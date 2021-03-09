American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $33.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

AMH has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

NYSE:AMH opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 109.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.