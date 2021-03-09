American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

AEO opened at $29.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $30.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.