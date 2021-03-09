American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on March 25th

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

American Assets Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 260.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

AAT stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.16.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

