AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Purchased by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 65.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

AMC Networks stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

