Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Westpac Banking Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $144,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Alphabet by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,342,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,352,220,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,097.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,975.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,730.49. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.